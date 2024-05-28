How to get the Buried Treasure badge in Roblox The Classic

Roblox The Classic event is online and players are rushing to collect all the badges. Since this is a 5-day event ending on May 28, 2024, there’s not much time to spend on the tricky ones.

One difficult badge to get your hands on is the ‘Buried Treasure’ badge. The badge description, “Yar! There be treasure under them bricks!”, doesn’t specify how to get it.

If you’re stumped about the buried treasure badge in Roblox The Classic event, this guide will come in handy.

Roblox / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Collect all books to claim the Buried Treasure badge.

Roblox The Classic: How to get the Buried Treasure badge

To get the Buried Treasure badge in Roblox The Classic event, players must find 9 books scattered around the hub. Note that you must collect the books in the following order:

Book 1: History of Roblox

To get this book, head over to the duck fountain near the spawn. Once you locate the book, hold the prompted button to claim it.

Book 2: Cheezburger The Complete History

Head over to the disappearing platforms to reach the floating island with a ship. Follow the blue-colored invisible pathway to reach the cafe. You’ll find the book on the table outside.

Book 3: Blue Teapot

Walk to the side of the cafe and follow the purple stairs to the teapot island. The book is between the purple and yellow teapot.

Book 4: The Tale of Epic Duck

Go to the side of the teapot island to look for escalator strips. Jump on the strip to reach the desert island. Climb the stairs near the corner of the wall to reach the top and you’ll find the book.

Book 5: Robuk

Head over to the side and find the rainbow stairs. The stairs start to disappear as you step on them so sprint across them. Once you reach the volcano island, head towards the Roblox HQ building. Jump on the yellow trampoline bricks to reach the HQ island and climb to the top of the building to find the book.

Book 6: The Tale of Epic Duck 2 – The Reducks

Head back to the Spawn area and walk past the game portals. Cross the yellow bridge and you’ll find the book in front of The Hunt portal.

Book 7: Roblox for Noobs

Head over to the giant gray floating sphere and use the yellow bouncy tile to jump on it. Once you’re at the top, walk past the rocket and look for a hole with stairs. Jump down and climb on the green building to get the book.

Book 8: Chemistry

To get this book, you’ll have to walk across the map to the Volcano Island. Once reach the volcano, look for a small floating island next to the Roblox HQ. Follow the invisible bridge and you’ll get the book on a platform with a blue, fiery circle.

Book 9: Skulls and Bones

Go to the race track below the hub and head to the starting line. You’ll find the book next to the start flag of the track.

Once you collect all nine books, you’ll have to head over to the island with the ship. There, you’ll find an ‘X’ on the beach that you can claim to get the Buried Treasure badge in the Classic.

The hunt for the books will remind veteran Robloxians of the egg hunts. And with all the revealed locations, collecting the books won’t be a challenge.

If you’re struggling to get other badges, our guide on how to earn all badges can help you out. Moreover, you can also check out how to get all Tix in games like Blade Ball, Dress to Impress, and A Dusty Trip.