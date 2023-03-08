Is Resident Evil 4 Remake coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether the survival horror game will be playable on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Resident Evil 4 Remake aims to capture all the zombie-infested action of the original game, while also refining the experience. Judging from our positive early impressions at the Resident Evil 4 preview, there’s certainly a lot for fans to be excited about.

However, with Resident Evil 4 Remake releasing on PC and Xbox Series X|S, many players will be wondering whether the game will be released on Xbox Games Pass. After all, it’s here where subscribers can play a multitude of popular games.

So, if you’re wondering whether you’ll be able to play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox Game Pass, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Is Resident Evil 4 Remake coming to Xbox Game Pass?

There has been no confirmation as to whether Resident Evil 4 Remake will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. With the game releasing on 24 March 2023, players will likely need to purchase a copy of the game if they wish to play it at launch.

However, it’s important to note that Capcom does have a history of releasing its titles on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Monster Hunter Rise have been among the few major Capcom titles to release on the platform.

While this doesn’t exactly confirm that Resident Evil 4 will make its way over to Xbox Game Pass, there could be a chance that it gets released sometime in the future.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Resident Evil 4 Remake will be on Xbox Game Pass. Be sure to check out our Resident Evil page for all the latest news and guides.