Who has left RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16? All eliminated contestants

Here is an updated list of which talented queens have sashayed away so far in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

There are so many elements of RuPaul’s Drag Race that viewers are looking forward to in Season 16.

From the fashion challenges to the iconic Snatch Game where the contestants have to impersonate celebrities, there’s so much to see.

The only entertaining moment that could lead to some true disappointment among viewers and the cast is when two queens are in the bottom and have to lip-sync for their lives. This is when the two cast members have to perform a song at the same time.

The winner gets to continue in the competition and the other has to sashay away (and give an iconic goodbye quip while they’re at it). There is a total of fourteen contestants this time around, and with the rare chance that RuPaul decides to keep both queens at the end of the lip sync, there is a chance for dozens of high-stakes performances to take place this season.

Nonetheless, someone has to go home at the end of the day and we’ve got the details on who.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: Who has been eliminated?

Here is an updated list of who has been eliminated from the competition.

First Out: Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

In Episode 3, Hershii and Geneva Karr were in the bottom two and lip-synced along to the song Maybe You’re The Problem by music artist Ava Max.

In the end, the judges decided that Geneva did a better job performing the song, making Hershii the first person to leave this season. Because this show is full of surprises, there is always a chance that she will come back later in the competition to try again.

Mirage

In Episode 4, Mirage faced off against Geneva Karr, who had now been in the bottom two twice in a row. After performing Dark Lady by Cher, the judges didn’t believe that Mirage performed better than Geneva and she was eliminated.

Amanda Tori Meating

In Episode 5, Amanda and Q faced off to the song Emergency from the iconic music group Icona Pop, and in the end, Q pulled off the win.

Geneva Karr

Episode 6 marked Geneva’s third time lipsyncing in order to stay in the competition, and while the reality TV star was successful the first two times, Geneva didn’t beat out Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige when they performed to Control by Janet Jackson.

Megami

This was Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige’s second time in the elimination performance challenge, but it didn’t stop the queen from giving it her all once again. She managed to win while lip-syncing to Flowers by Miley Cyrus, sending Megami home.

Xunami Muse

After falling short during the iconic Snatch Game challenge, Xunami lost to Morphine when they performed I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) by the late music legend Whitney Houston.

Plasma

After facing off against Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (marking Mhiya’s third time in the bottom two), Mhi’ya still managed to beat out Plasma to the song Bloody Mary by Lada Gaga, sending Plasma home.

Sapphira Cristál

Performing to Made You Look, the 2022 hit song by Megan Trainor, Morphine Love Dion managed to win, sending Sapphira home.

Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige

One of the contestants this season who has lipsynced the most, Mhi’ya got beat by Morphine Love Dion when they performed to Dim All the Lights by Donna Summer.

Come back to this article to see which queen gets eliminated next, until the Season 16 winner is officially crowned.