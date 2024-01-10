RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 cast: Meet the talented queens

There are a total of fourteen contestants in the running to win Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Let’s meet them.

You cannot have a great season of RuPaul’s Drag Race without a cast who are willing to showcase all of their skills to take home the win. And Season 16 is no exception.

In the premiere episode of this new season, viewers were introduced to the first seven of the queens, with the second half of the cast coming in the second episode.

The first episode does not hesitate to put the contestants to the test, with the first challenges being an intimidating talent show and runway competition.

That being said, we don’t know much about the Season 16 stars as of yet, but here are their promo looks and what we know about their skill sets.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: Meet the cast

Xunami Muse

As the drag daughter of Season 13 and All Stars Season 8 star Kandy Muse, Xunami has some big shoes to fill.

Sapphira Cristál

Known first and foremost for being an impeccable singer, is it enough to catapult Sapphira to the top?

Q

She prides herself on making 100% of her looks, which will definitely come in handy in design challenges!

Plasma

A former theatre student, Plasma should know a thing or two about how to put on a stellar performance.

Plane Jane

Don’t let her name fool you, Plane Jane is here to show that she has everything it takes to be the Season 16 winner.

Nymphia Wind

The first-ever contestant from Taiwan, Nymphia is hoping to bring her culture to the forefront of drag.

Morphine Love Dion

Dubbed the ‘It Girl of Miami’, it’s time for Morphine to prove that she can be a star worldwide.

Mirage

Speaking of nicknames, Mirage aka the ‘Legs of Las Vegas’ is also in the running for the crown!

Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige

Dancing is her best skill, which is sure to prove to be a valuable asset when it comes to lipsyncs.

Megami

This Nuyorican is determined to be the next winner of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise!

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

Not only is Hershii a dynamic contestant, but she is also a proud mother of two children.

Geneva Karr

From Mexico, it is Geneva’s American dream to be able to take home the crown for her country.

Dawn

She might be quirky, but her sense of style might be unique enough to stand out from the rest.

Amanda Tori Meating

Last but certainly not least is Amanda, who is mostly known for being an incredible wig stylist.

