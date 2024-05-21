RuPaul Drag Race fans divided over All Stars Season 9’s elimination rule

No one is being told to sashay away in Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and viewers don’t know how to feel about it.

Everyone who watches RuPaul’s Drag Race knows the routine: talented drag queens from across the world come together to compete in challenges and fashion shows where they are eliminated one by one (or in some cases, a double elimination occurs).

It’s the same layout for All-Stars, the only difference is that these are returning queens who fans know and love. Season 9 boasts a group of dynamic former contestants, the only change for this season is that when it comes to rules, there are none.

While the queens will still be competing against each other for the crown, there will be no formal eliminations, meaning that all eight contestants will be in the finale. And that, as you can imagine, has sparked quite an uproar.

On May 19, RPDR fans took to Reddit to vent their opinions about the lack of eliminations this season, and the overall views are split down the middle.

While some are all for the opportunity to see their favorite queens perform without the risk of elimination, others argue that it completely goes against the whole point of a competition show.

One fan wrote, “Definitely having the different rules refreshes things and I think giving queens who have built a career after their first season a chance to show it all off is appropriate and worth watching.”

Another fan countered and added, “I really am not enjoying it. It feels so pointless. There’s no stakes, no reason for anyone to really push for anything. There’s no actual competition.”

The only other All-Stars season where this rule was implemented was Season 7, where Jinkx Monsoon successfully took home the win.

There’s one thing you should always remember when it comes to anything within the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise: expect the unexpected. Who knows? A queen or two could end up self-eliminating throughout the season. Only time will tell.