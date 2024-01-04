Where to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: US, UK & more

Here is how you can watch every episode of Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race from anywhere in the world.

The time has come for another group of queens to compete to win RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For Season 16, fourteen dynamic and very talented contestants will showcase their fashion, lip-syncing, and acting skills to try to win the crown.

The most recent winner of the US series is Sasha Colby. Who will be next? Here are all of the details of how to watch the upcoming season as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

MTV

Where to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16?

The entire season is going to premiere on MTV and will be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Article continues after ad

It’s only $4.99 per month at the very least to access the show through the streaming service and it’s also important to note that with access to Paramount Plus, you will be able to watch all fifteen of the previous seasons.

But, if you don’t have access to Paramount Plus in your area, don’t worry: There are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. We recommend using a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Article continues after ad

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Here are all of the steps to start watching RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16:

Article continues after ad

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Paramount Plus.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

To stay updated on RuPaul’s Drag Race make sure to check our page here.