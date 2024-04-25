EntertainmentReality TV

Who has left The Circle Season 6? All eliminated contestants 

Je'Kayla Crawford
The Circle season 6 is in full swing as Netflix hit reality show is counting down the days to the finale, with more and more contestants having been eliminated.

There is a total of eleven contestants in Season 6 of The Circle, but only one will take home the $100,000 cash prize.

Without seeing each other face to face, the contestants must get to know each other and eventually block one another, until one cast member is crowned the winner.

In a game filled with surprises, alliances, and catfishes, there’s no telling who will walk away victorious, and who will be the next to be eliminated.

Who has been eliminated from The Circle US Season 6?

Here is an updated list of all of the contestants who have been eliminated from the season and what episode their exit took place in.

Episode 5 – Steffi

The Circle's SteffiNetflix

No one wants to be the first to be eliminated from a competition show, but someone has to be that person. And for Season 6, it was Steffi which was a decision made by Myles. One person down, ten more to go.

Episode 5 – Max

After Steffi was eliminated, Max aka a robot controlled by artificial intelligence shocked the entire cast after appearing on all of their screens in his robot form and announced that he is in fact a robot and not an actual human being (even though his profile page is an actual human being). Max wasn’t technically eliminated from the season, but rather voluntarily left.

Episode 7 – Cassie

In an alliance with Myles and QT that went horribly wrong, Cassie was the third person who left the competition. While she didn’t walk away with the six-figure prize, she did earn the recognition of having an official Cassie Saylor Day established in her hometown.

The final two episodes of The Circle Season 6 are released on Netflix on May 1.

