Who has left Masked Singer Season 11? All eliminated contestants

Here is an updated list of every jaw-dropping celebrity unmasking from Season 11 of FOX’s hit guessing game, The Masked Singer.

Arguably the part that every Masked Singer viewer patiently waits for is the eliminations.

This is when all of the clue packages come into play and the judges give their final guesses on who they think is underneath each mask.

This also gives viewers at home to see if they can really put a voice to a name.

That being said, here are all of the celebrities who have been unmasked in Season 11 and where you might recognize them.

Masked Singer Season 11: Who has been eliminated?

Night 1-Kevin Hart (The Book)

In an effort to prank his close friend and host of the show, Nick Cannon, comedian Kevin Hart performed ‘So Sick’ by Season 10 winner and Grammy-winning music artist Ne-Yo, causing the entire audience and judges panel to erupt in laughter. After his performance, the judges unanimously guessed that it was Kevin Hart and he quickly unmasked himself to prove them all correct.

Kevin and Nick are known for pranking each other and even co-hosted an E! series called Celebrity Prank Wars back in 2023, where they enlisted other famous faces to help them in their personal competition.

Night 2-Savannah Chrisley (Afghan Hound)

On the first themed night of the season (which was inspired by The Wizard of OZ), Savannah Chrisley was revealed as the celebrity behind the Afghan Hound. She is a reality TV icon, known for her roles in Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. This isn’t her first appearance on FOX after she was in Season 2 of Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, but voluntarily withdrew before passing the test.

Her parents, Todd and Julie Christly, are currently serving sentences in prison.