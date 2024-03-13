Megan Thee Stallion announces Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024: Dates, tickets, locations, more

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024. Here’s everything we know, including dates, locations, and where to buy tickets.

One of the hottest rappers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion, has made a name for herself in spitting fire bars and never backing down from a beef. Just listen to ‘Hiss’ as an example.

Coming off the heat of ‘Hiss,’ the rapper has yet to announce a new album, which would serve as the follow-up to 2022’s Traumazine. For now, her catalog will just have to tide us over as we anticipate what her next chapter has in store.

While we wait for a new Megan Thee Stallion album, fans will be able to see their favorite rapper strutting her stuff on stage all across the world. Here’s everything we know about her 2024 tour, including dates, locations, and where to buy tickets.

YouTube: Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss’ track has sent the internet into a frenzy.

While actual tour dates have not been announced, we know the tour starts in May. Alongside the announcement, Megan Thee Stallion revealed the cities she’ll visit on her upcoming summer tour.

According to the rapper, dates will be revealed on March 20.

Here are the cities:

Minneapolis, MN

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Baltimore, MD

Memphis, TN

Atlanta, GA

Raleigh, NC

Hollywood, FL

Tampa, FL

New Orleans, LA

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Glasgow, UK

Manchester, UK

Paris, FR

Amsterdam, NL

Cologne, DE

Dublin, IE

Birmingham, UK

London, UK

Where to buy tickets for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024

Tickets are not currently available, and there is no date for when they will go on sale. An official announcement is likely to come in the next few weeks. As with most tours, VIP packages and other perks will surely be up for grabs. Stay tuned.