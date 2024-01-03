RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: Trailer, cast & more

Here are all of the fashionable details on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, including when it’s coming to our TV screens.

Nearly a year after the fifteenth season, RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially coming back!

Last season, Sasha Colby earned the win, but now it is time for a new queen to take the US throne.

So, who is in the running to be the sixteenth winner of the iconic series? Here is everything you need to know about Season 16.

Is there a trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16?

The official trailer for the season was released on YouTube on December 14, 2023. Judging by the video, fans can expect stellar outfits and a new concept called Rate a Queen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: Who is in the cast?

Each season is known for bringing together a dynamic group of queens with a range of skills like singing, dancing, and knowing how to sew. And Season 16 is no different. The fourteen stars of this season are:

Amanda Tori Meating

Geneva Karr

Hershii Liqcour-Jeté

Megami

Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige

Dawn

Mirage

Morphine Love Dion

Nymphia Wind

Plane Jane

Plasma

Q

Sapphira Cristál

Xunami Muse

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: Who are the judges?

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ts Madison, and Ross Matthews will be returning to the series to judge the queens.

In addition to the already iconic judges panel, the rotating celebrity guests are just as jaw-dropping. According to EW, everyone from Sarah Michelle Gellar to Law Roach is set to star in Season 16.

This season will reportedly start with a two-hour premiere on MTV on January 5.

To stay updated on RuPaul’s Drag Race and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.