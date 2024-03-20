Who has left Amazing Race Season 36? All eliminated contestants

Amazing Race Season 36 is cut-throat, with eliminations happening almost weekly. Here are all the teams who did not make it to the end.

The exciting CBS reality show, The Amazing Race, returned to our screens with Season 36 on March 13, 2024.

This year, the race started in Mexico and would take the teams through Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic.

Season 36 featured 12 diverse teams of couples, friends, and families who will put their bonds to the test while racing across the globe. The show is expected to have 11 episodes, and some contestants have already been eliminated.

Maya and Rohan Mody

CBS Maya was only 20 when she joined the Amazing Race, while her brother was 23.

Maya and Rohan Mody, a pair of siblings in their early 20s, joined the Amazing Race Season 36 adventure from New Jersey. The siblings had always dreamed of being part of the reality show and had been preparing for the past few years by taking language classes.

However, they couldn’t street-smart their way through obstacles such as navigating foreign cities without a map, and ended up getting lost in Puerto Vallarta. The duo was eliminated during the first episode set in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

