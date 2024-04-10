EntertainmentReality TV

When is the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 finale?

Je'Kayla Crawford
The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16

Nymphia, Sapphira, and Plane will face off in the Season 16 finale episode to crown the winner, and the episode is coming soon.

After weeks and weeks of watching the queens compete in challenges and runways, which resulted in several eliminations, there are three contestants left standing in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

Nymphia Wind, Sapphira Cristal, and Plane Jane are so close to taking home the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, but only one will win.

That being said, here is what we know about when to expect the highly-anticipated finale episode.

The Episode 1 cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16

According to Parade, the finale for Season 16 will premiere on April 19.

In past seasons, the finale welcomed all of the eliminated queens to walk the runway and showcased the finale contestants lip-syncing against each other until one person was crowned in front of an audience of iconic alums of previous seasons.

To get all caught up on this season before the finale episode, Season 16 is available to stream on Paramount Plus. 

A subscription is $4.99 per month at the very least to access the show through the streaming service and it’s also important to note that with access to Paramount Plus, you will be able to watch all fifteen of the previous seasons. 

 But, if you don’t have access to Paramount Plus in your area, don’t worry: There are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. We recommend using a VPN, specifically Express VPN. 

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world. 

Here are all of the steps to start watching RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16: 

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Paramount Plus.

3. Create a Paramount Plus account.

4. Watch and enjoy! 

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

GET EXPRESSVPN (3 EXTRA MONTHS FREE)

VPNs are legal to use and allow users not only to protect their network connection when using public networks but also allows users to change the country of their IP address, which then allows them to access regionally restricted content. 

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

