When is the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 finale?

Nymphia, Sapphira, and Plane will face off in the Season 16 finale episode to crown the winner, and the episode is coming soon.

After weeks and weeks of watching the queens compete in challenges and runways, which resulted in several eliminations, there are three contestants left standing in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

Nymphia Wind, Sapphira Cristal, and Plane Jane are so close to taking home the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, but only one will win.

That being said, here is what we know about when to expect the highly-anticipated finale episode.

According to Parade, the finale for Season 16 will premiere on April 19.

In past seasons, the finale welcomed all of the eliminated queens to walk the runway and showcased the finale contestants lip-syncing against each other until one person was crowned in front of an audience of iconic alums of previous seasons.

To get all caught up on this season before the finale episode, Season 16 is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

A subscription is $4.99 per month at the very least to access the show through the streaming service and it’s also important to note that with access to Paramount Plus, you will be able to watch all fifteen of the previous seasons.

