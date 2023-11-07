Who has been eliminated from Love Island Games Season 1?

These are all the returning islanders who were not successful in taking home the inaugural Love Island Games win.

Because of the number of spin-offs within the Love Island franchise (there are way more than you think), there are hundreds of islanders who have had the opportunity to enter the villa, maybe even thousands at this point.

While some made it to the finale and gained a partner & a cash prize, others didn’t get too far into the competition. But it’s not over yet for them. Love Island Games is the all-star version of Love Island, allowing former contestants to return and give it another go.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is the chance for islanders who were dumped before to redeem themselves and emerge as the winner. However, this is also an opportunity for contestants to lose a second time.

Who has left Love Island Games Season 1?

Here is the list of every islander who has exited the villa, starting with the first to go.

ITV

Stephane Blackos

Original show: Love Island France Season 2

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

A bombshell in his original season, Stephane was ultimately dumped from the villa on Day 28, less than two weeks after he entered. Coming back to the competition for the sake of both romance and redemption, he ended up being the first out this time around.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As far as the reason behind his elimination, Steph was quick to blame his costars for the decision.

“I lost because of the Islanders that decided to eliminate me. I can’t do anything. I just have to accept that and leave the moment, and it is what it is,” he said in the Day 4 episode.

Love Island Games is currently available to stream on Peacock.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.