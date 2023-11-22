Who won Love Island Games Season 1? This couple took home $130,000

Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler have officially taken home $130,000 from Season 1 of Love Island Games.

Days of intense challenges, dramatic moments, and on-screen romance have led fans to this point.

A winning couple has finally been announced for the premiere season of Love Island Games, a show that centers around former Love Island stars from nearly all of the spin-offs as they compete for a second chance in the villa.

After beating the rest of their contestants, Justine Ndiba (Love Island USA) and Jack Fowler (Love Island UK) were crowned the winners, splitting the prize of $100,000.

In addition to the season’s prize, they also won the MVP titles for both male and female islanders, each taking home an extra $15,000.

Are Love Island Games’ Justine & Jack still together?

As far as their current relationship status, the couple shared how they are doing in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on November 21.

Ndiba said, “Our current relationship status is ‘doing our best.’ I feel like we live so far away from each other, so right now we’re just 100 percent doing our best.”

Jack also chimed in and explained that they’re trying to learn from the mistakes of the former winning couples.

“Most people, I feel like when they win Love Island, they try and force it. They try and force, ‘Yeah, we’re together, we’ve got two kids and we’re married and whatever,’ but like we are literally taking day by day and enjoying each other’s time,” he added.

As of now, Love Island Games has not been renewed for a Season 2 by Peacock.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.