Where to watch Love Island Games: US, UK, Europe & Australia

Love Island fans can rejoice as the new spin-off dating show Love Island Games is just around the corner. Here’s where you can watch it in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Fans of the Love Island franchise are getting spoiled with the brand new all-stars spin-off series Love Island Games, which will bring together ex-islanders from across the world for a second chance at love.

Filmed in sunny Fiji, the show will be hosted by Maya Jama, and will see former iconic contestants, like Megan Barton-Hanson and Curtis Pritchard, returning to our screens to bring us endless drama, romance, and pure entertainment.

For viewers in the US, the exciting new series will be available to stream on Peacock. But, if you live abroad, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to watching the dating show. Read on for how to watch Love Island Games around the world.

Peacock

How to watch Love Island Games outside the US

Love Island Games airs on Peacock on November 1. For those viewers in the UK or Ireland, you can access the brand new series with a SKY or NOW account.

For viewers outside the USA, fear not! You can watch the new show, and prepare for the November 1 premiere by downloading ExpressVPN.

Here’s our easy guide to how you can watch Love Island Games from anywhere in the world by using the VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside the USA. Sign up for a Peacock account. Tune in and enjoy the drama!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can stream Summer Love Island 2023 UK risk-free.

VPNs are legal to use and allow users not only to protect their network connection when using public networks but also allows users to change the country of their IP address, which then allows them to access regionally restricted content.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.