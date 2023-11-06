Love Island Games star Steph Blackos “pissed” at being eliminated first

Steph Blackos from Love Island France is the first out in the history of Love Island Games, and he is not happy about it.

Love Island Games is quite literally the all-star series of Love Island. It’s when islanders from all of the shows from the franchise come together to compete once again.

While there is a $100,000 prize on the table, there is also the possibility for the contestants to meet their next relationship partners or their newest enemies.

With an extremely dynamic cast for the premiere season, all of which fans know and love, there’s no telling who will walk away with the win.

On Day 4, the competition got real when the first contestant was officially sent packing. And that ended up being Love Island France Season 2 star Steph Blackos.

Did Steph get eliminated on Love Island Games?

On November 6, Steph spoke with TV Insider to reflect on his elimination and blamed his co-stars for his exit.

He said, “I was eliminated because I was vulnerable, so the people in the villa decided to kick me out. I was pissed about that because I didn’t lose because of the game. I lost because of the Islanders that decided to eliminate me. I can’t do anything.”

The reality TV star did admit that he enjoyed the experience overall, but he wanted to spend more time in the romance department.

Steph said, “My experience in the show was great, it was amazing. I just regret that I didn’t spend more time there, because there are pretty girls who came just after when I was eliminated, so ugh.”

Love Island Games is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Love Island Games is currently available to stream on Peacock.