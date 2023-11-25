Love Island Games’ Johnny Middlebrooks gives update on relationship with Aurelia Lamprecht

After coming in second place in Love Island Games Season 1, Johnny and Aurelia are still going strong post-villa.

One of the main stars that made it pretty far into the competition was Johnny Middlebrooks.

From Love Island USA Season 2, this was his chance to come back to the villa and pursue romance once again.

After striking out with Jessica Losordo in a chaotic argument, he started a relationship with Love Island Germany alum Aurelia Lamprecht instead.

Despite their language barrier, the two hit it off instantly and ended up placing as the runner-up couple, just short of Justine Ndiba & Jack Fowler’s $130,000 victory.

Now that the premiere season is over, it’s time to come clean and figure out if their connection was just for show, or if there’s actually something real between them.

Are Love Island Games’ Johnny & Aurelia together?

On November 24, Johnny spoke with Life & Style and gave a much-needed update on how he and Aurelia are holding up.

“As far as us dating or being super romantic right now, it’s almost impossible from different countries. But yeah, we’re good. We’re really, really tapped in,” he told the outlet.

The reality TV star also defended their relationship, blaming the edit for how they were perceived on-screen.

Johnny said, “We talked so much and we had such a deep connection in there. And I hate that they don’t show more of her. They just showed us kissing the whole time.”

Aurelia also doubled down on their connection in an Instagram video, saying that just speaking with Johnny inside the villa gave her “goosebumps”. It really wasn’t for show, after all.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.