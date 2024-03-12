Who has left Deal or No Deal Island? All eliminated contestants

Deal or No Deal Island premiered with Season 1 this February, and with eliminations happening each episode – here are all the contestants who did not make it to the end to win the prize.

Season 1 of the new NBC game show spin-off, Deal or No Deal Island, hit our TV screens on February 26 with 13 new contestants and two Banker’s Assistants.

Deal Or No Deal Island was announced to divert a little from its original format where one contestant will get eliminated each episode.

The series features tough competition including the Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan and the Survivor legend Boston Rob. Here are all the contestants who did not make it to the finale of Deal or No Deal Island Season 1.

Brantzen Wong

NBC Deal or No Deal Island’s Brantzen Wong

The young vlogger and poker player, Brantzen, was the first to be eliminated during the game show. This happened while he made an emotional decision to help out the 63-year-old contestant, Kim Mattina – however, as Brantzen was eliminated, Kim ended up winning the episode with a $1 million briefcase.

Jamil Sipes

NBC Deal or No Deal Island’s Jamil Spies

The podcaster and host, Jamil Sipes, was second to go off the Banker’s Island while playing the hunter-and-gatherer challenge in episode 2.

Episode 1’s winner Kim was chosen to confront the Banker and she emerged victorious in the challenge. She went on to eliminate Jamil from the competition.

Claudia Jordan

NBC Claudia Jordan on Deal or No Deal poster

Everyone’s favorite model and RHOA alum, Claudia Jordan, did not make it very far into the competition as she was eliminated during episode 3. The Housewife had a brave face-off with the Banker who offered her a deal of $180,000 – however, her case had $500,000 so she was eliminated for making a bad deal.

Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island airs live on NBC at 9:30 pm ET, and is also available to stream on Peacock.