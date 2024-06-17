Perfect Match fans rant after fan-favorite Season 2 star gets kicked off

Season 2’s only Surviving Paradise star was just axed from the show and fans are blaming his co-star for his exit.

Similar to the format of Love Island, contestants are asked to socialize and eventually couple up with each other. The people who aren’t matched with someone else have to leave the competition. While the first few eliminations didn’t cause a major fuss among viewers, the latest exit has just broken the internet.

In Episode 9, Justin Assada — who you might remember from the premiere season of Surviving Paradise — was eliminated from the competition. Not only did he not take home the prize of an all-expense paid vacation, but he didn’t maintain a romantic relationship by the time of his exit.

Article continues after ad

Granted he only came into the season in the fifth episode, but he still had managed to strike up a connection with Too Hot To Handle alum Elys Hutchinson.

Article continues after ad

However, she ended up choosing to match with Bryton Constantin from Squid Game: The Challenge instead. Fuming at her decision, viewers instantly took to Reddit to blame Elys for how Justin’s journey on the show ended.

One fan wrote, “I am 100% team Justin. Ever since the start, I was all about him. The way Elys did him at the end was terrible.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Man literally poured his heart out to Elys only for her to shatter it and go for Bryton who’s just in the house to ‘win’ the show….I truly feel bad for Justin.”

Article continues after ad

“I don’t feel bad for him [because] he dodged a bullet. Would have been way worse if she kept stringing him along,” a third Redditor pointed out.

There wasn’t a reunion for the first season of Perfect Match, but based on all this fan backlash (and don’t get us started on the Dominique/Bryton situation), Perfect Match Season 2 could use a segment seeing everyone dish out on the drama after it all concludes.