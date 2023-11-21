Love Island Games fans hysterical after Scott van-der-Sluis loses for the third time

Scott was just eliminated from Love Island Games Season 1, making it his third time leaving the villa in less than a year.

When it comes to islander Scott van-der-Sluis, he’s had a million and one chances to find love on reality TV.

He made his debut in Season 10 of Love Island UK. But, after his partner Catherine Agbaje had her head turned during Casa Amor, he was soon eliminated.

But, not even a year after his exit, he was back in the villa, this time on Season 5 of Love Island USA. However, that was also a short-lived experience.

You might assume that after two tries he took a break, but Scott does not give up easily. He tried his hand at romance once again in the premiere season of Love Island Games. And you can already guess how that went.

Did Scott get eliminated on Love Island Games?

After arriving on Day 12, Scott was eliminated from Season 1 of Love Island Games just three days later alongside fellow contestant Courtney Lynn.

Stunned, viewers quickly took to Reddit to react to Scott’s journey in the franchise (so far).

One fan wrote, “Scott is the ultimate troll and no one will ever make me turn on him. Got that bag and macked on three baddies in one year. Haters stay hatin’.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “They stay calling him jobless like he hasn’t been paid for his multiple free holidays. I love his attitude to it all.”

At this point, Scott might genuinely be in the running for the islander with the most appearances in the franchise. Will he end up going on for a fourth time? Only time will tell.

