Where is Catfish Season 9 streaming?

Erica Handel
Catfish Season 9MTV

Catfish Season 9 premieres April 30 on MTV, and here’s where viewers can stream the new season online.

The reality series Catfish is returning to MTV for Season 9, and virtual relationships will be analyzed when one partner is accused of creating a false identity online.

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford, along with returning cast member Max Joseph, will team up to help people who have been deceived while looking for love online. The experts will uncover the mysteries behind each catfishing scandal to find a resolution.

Catfish Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, April 30. Here are the details about where viewers can stream the new season online.

Where is Catfish Season 9 available to stream?

Catfish: The TV Show premiered on MTV in November 2012 and can be streamed on Paramount Plus, Hulu, FuboTV, SlingTV, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. The new season of Catfish airs on Tuesday, April 30 on MTV.

If you do not have access to it in your region, you may consider accessing this content via a VPN. If you wish to do so, you can follow our guide to accessing region locked content.

Catfish Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

