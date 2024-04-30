Where is Catfish Season 9 streaming?

Catfish Season 9 premieres April 30 on MTV, and here’s where viewers can stream the new season online.

The reality series Catfish is returning to MTV for Season 9, and virtual relationships will be analyzed when one partner is accused of creating a false identity online.

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford, along with returning cast member Max Joseph, will team up to help people who have been deceived while looking for love online. The experts will uncover the mysteries behind each catfishing scandal to find a resolution.

Catfish Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, April 30. Here are the details about where viewers can stream the new season online.

Where is Catfish Season 9 available to stream?

Catfish: The TV Show premiered on MTV in November 2012 and can be streamed on Paramount Plus, Hulu, FuboTV, SlingTV, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. The new season of Catfish airs on Tuesday, April 30 on MTV.

If you do not have access to it in your region, you may consider accessing this content via a VPN. If you wish to do so, you can follow our guide to accessing region locked content.

Catfish Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.