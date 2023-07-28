Catfish’s Nev Schulman warns people to not get “carfished”

Nev Schulman from MTV’s Catfish just spoke with us about his partnership with Autotrader and how they prevent “carfishing.”

Nev Schulman is most known for his role in MTV’s popular series Catfish. For the past ten years, he has been devoted to uncovering the truth about relationships that started with online dating.

But, there are several other avenues of life that people can get scammed in. For example, most have their own stories of being swindled while trying to buy or sell a car online. That’s where he and Autotrader come in.

We got the chance to sit down with Nev and talk about his brand-new partnership with Autotrader.

Why is Nev Schulman working with Autotrader?

On July 19, we spoke with Nev about the world of cars and why he wants to take part in helping people not get scammed.

He said, “As you mentioned, obviously most people know me from Catfish where I help people find out if the person they’re talking to on the internet is real or not. What you probably don’t know is that I am a passionate automobile enthusiast and I have been since I was a kid. I’ve always loved cars. And obviously, with the growth of the internet, buying/selling cars online has become that much more prominent. Just like online dating, buying a car online can also be treacherous. And sadly a lot of people can and do get “carfished.”

The reality TV star went on to share how Autotrader is changing the game.

Nev said, “As much as I want to prevent people from getting catfished I also want to prevent people from being carfished. Which is why I teamed up with Autotrader to let people know about their private seller marketplace tool. Where whether you’re buying/selling a car, you can go on the website and be verified as a buyer and a seller. All the vehicles have vehicle history reports that are verified by Autotrader. And, all of the money transferred when you buy or sell your car goes through the website. So, you don’t have to worry about someone trying to scam you.”

From Catishing to Carfishing, Nev has got the world covered.