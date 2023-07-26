Catfish’s Nev Schulman thinks AI and deepfake will affect online dating: “You can create a human being”

Nev Schulman from MTV’s Catfish just shared how he believes AI and deepfake technology will affect online dating.

AI and Deepfake technology have quickly been advancing all over the world… and not necessarily in the best way.

There was been an influx of deepfakes posing as celebrities and influencers on social media. It has also had an effect on the voice-acting industry.

Catfish’s Nev Schulman is tasked with figuring out whether people’s romantic partners online are who they say they are. And now, that task is about to get a lot harder.

What did Nev Schulman say about deepfake and AI?

On July 19, we spoke with Nev about the possibility of AI and deepfakes entering the online dating world.

He said, “I mean, I do think about that. ‘Cause now, you can create a human being, or at least the likeness of a human being. And I can talk and it can think. So for sure, I imagine we’ll see some permeation of AI into online dating.”

The reality TV star went on to predict the main way AI will have an effect on dating websites.

Nev said, “It’ll probably happen more, honestly in an advertising way, is my guess. People will create AI characters to interact on dating sites just to let you know about some movie coming out, or a credit card application, or something. Or who knows?”

“But yeah, I wish we could eliminate lies,” he continued. “That we could someone create a world and a society and an internet where everyone has to tell the truth. I just don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon.”

To stay updated on all of the latest entertainment news, make sure to check our page here.