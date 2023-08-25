Maya Jama unveiled as host for new Love Island Games spinoff show

Maya Jama has been revealed as the host of the new Love Island spin-off show, Love Island Games, has been announced and fans couldn’t be happier with the decision.

Love Island fans rejoice as our favorite island-themed dating show is getting a spin-off in the form of Love Island Games.

It has now also been revealed that UK host Maya Jama will be presenting the show, which will see fan-favorites from across the series, and across the world, battle it out for a second chance at finding their perfect match.

Maya was confirmed as the official host of the UK’s version of Love Island last year and she’ll be bringing her talents to the spin-off as well.

In addition to Maya, commentator Iain Stirling is returning as the announcer after working on both US and UK versions of the show.

Instagram: mayajama Maya Jama will host the new show Love Island Games

What is Love Island Games?

Peacock took to Instagram in April to reveal a new Love Island spin-off show called Love Island Games.

The show will see former Love Island contestants from the UK, the US, and Australia return to the villa to compete in the brand new series. Between these three franchises alone, there have been over 15 seasons, so the possibilities for the cast and bombshells truly are endless.

Thus far, none of the contestants for the premiere season have been announced.

Fans will be pleased to know that the wait won’t be long before they see their favourite show back on screens as the show will debut on Peacock on November 1.

While the show says it’s streaming exclusively on Peacock, viewers in the UK will be able to watch it with an entertainment pass on Sky or NOW TV.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and get more updates about the Love Island Games, make sure to check our page here.