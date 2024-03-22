Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

After loads of spicy drama Love Island: All Stars ended with several couples leaving the villa together, but how many of them are still together? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island: All Stars premiered in January 2024, and featured plenty of fan-favorite ex-islanders from the UK series who wanted another chance at finding an ideal match at the villa.

How many Islanders coupled up on Love Island: All Stars?

Unlike other dating reality TV shows like Love Is Blind, the pairings on Love Island: All Stars were initially chosen through public votes.

13 pairings were formed at the start of the season, though everyone had changed by the end.

Here were the couples who left Love Island All Stars together:

Molly and Tom

Jess and Calum

Josh and Sophie

Toby and Georgia S

Anton and Georgia H

Who is still together after Love Island: All Stars?

Surprisingly for fans, the majority of couples formed this season went on to have healthy relationships off-screen.

Did Molly and Tom stay together?

ITV Molly and Tom got together on Day 11 during All-Stars.

Love Island: All Stars winners Molly and Tom are still in a healthy relationship, post each other often on their Instagrams, and have introduced themselves to their families.

They constantly involve the Love Island fans in their relationship journey, and in March 2024, Molly revealed that Tom officially asked her to be his girlfriend in a private and intimate proposal.

Did Callum and Jess stay together?

ITV Love Island Calum and Jess got together on Day 23 of the season.

Even though the pair hasn’t disclosed any official titles like Molly and Tom, Calum Jones and Jess Gale are still together as of March 2024 and post each other often on their Instagram.

After the show, the pair was flooded with break-up rumors and were forced to disclose their private relationship, which they weren’t entirely comfortable with. Jess opened up to Buzzfeed UK and said, “I feel the need to put something on my [Instagram] story to say, ‘We’re still together’ but then I’m like that will be really weird.”

Did Sophie and Josh stay together?

ITV Sophie and Josh got together on Day 11 in the Villa.

Sophie Piper and Josh Richie are still together after Love Island: All Stars, and the two are quite public about their affection for one another.

Sophie’s sister, Rochelle Humes, who hosts This Morning, talked about her sister’s relationship live and revealed that she met Josh at a family dinner.

Did Anton and Georgia H stay together?

ITV Anton and Georgia got together on Day 11 of the season.

After the filming ended, Anton and Georgia were forced into a long distance as the two lived miles apart, one in Scotland and the other in Essex.

However, the two steered clear of any break-up rumors and are still together in a healthy relationship as of March 2024.

Did Toby and Georgia S stay together?

ITV Georgia and Toby got together on Day 1 on the Island

Toby and Georgia Steel did not stay together after the filming ended, the two split three months after dating on Love Island: All-Stars.

The two were coupled up on All Stars through public demand because the pair had previously been coupled up on another spin-off, Love Island Games.

On March 20, 2024, Georgia announced through her Instagram that Toby chose to separate ways with her, but the couple chose to keep the reason private.