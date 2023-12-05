What is the bell on Masked Singer & what does it do? Season 10 prop explained

Looking to understand Masked Singer props more? Here’s what you need to know about the bell ‘Ding dong, keep it on’ from Season 10.

The 10th season of everyone’s favourite singing compitition, The Masked Singer, received loads of audience support and love. Unexpected celebrity reveals was the highlight of the this season. From ex-Disney Channel star Demi Lovato to Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, and even Logan Paul, you never know who could pop out from under that mask.

RHONY fans were also pleasantly surprised by Luann de Lesseps‘ appearance. To top all that, Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi baby daddy, Nick Cannon, was one of the panel hosts. This season was simply a treat for reality TV enthusiasts.

They show attracted loads of new watchers and many of them had questioned about props used on Masked Singer. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the bell ‘Ding dong, keep it on’.

How do they use ‘Ding dong, keep it on’ bell?

Fox

The ‘Ding dong, keep it on’ bell is a fairly new prop on The Masked Singer and was introduced on the show in season 9. The bell was introduced as an antagonist to the infamous Take It Off Buzzer from Season 6.

If a contestant is being eliminated but a judge thinks they deserve another chance, then the judge can ring the bell to save the contestant from having to unmask and leave the competition. However, if the characters are divided into groups then one character from each individual group can be saved.

The characters from the individual groups then have a sing-off in a special redemption episode where only one of them makes it back to the competition. Season 10 comes with a spicier twist, where the bell is only allowed to be used during Battle Royale semi-final episodes.

That means that the bell is used only once per season. The contestant saved from elimination gets a ticket straight to the finale! During season 10 episode 8, contestant Gazelle was saved by panelist Ken Jeong as she was performing ‘On the Radio’ by Donna Summer.