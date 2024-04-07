The Voice fans annoyed over “stupid” Season 25 Playoff twist

The Playoff Passes have just been handed out to four lucky contestants in Season 25 of The Voice and viewers are annoyed.

Season 25 feels like it just started but we’ve already arrived at the Knockout rounds. This is where the singers from each team battle it out in a duet, and then their team coach has to make the decision of who moves forward in the competition and who gets sent home.

But, before the Knockout performances, each coach is given what is called a Playoff Pass. This is essentially a competing-free card because whoever gets this pass doesn’t have to participate in the Knockout and gets to automatically advance to the next round.

While the recipient of this pass is usually thrilled, most of the viewers don’t think it makes any sense.

On April 6, The Voice fans took to Reddit to vent their frustration towards the Playoff Pass.

One fan wrote, “Yeah the real winner is the playoff pass recipient. In a way, it’s the highest praise an artist can get from a coach before the live rounds because they get go right to the playoffs without risk of elimination.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “This is why I think the playoff pass is kind of stupid and they should just go back to giving each coach a “save”.”

Article continues after ad

“I personally think the playoff pass artists are actually at a disadvantage, especially if they don’t get to skip all the way thru into rounds where America votes. And it’s STILL a disadvantage because they’re losing performance time and tech time. Not to mention time in front of viewers,” a viewer also commented.

The contestants who received the Playoff Passes this season are:

Maybe one of these performers will win the entire competition? Only time will tell.