Who is on team John Legend in The Voice Season 25?

The Voice Season 25 was released in February 2024, showcasing talented new contestants with amazing singing skills. Here are the talents who have made it to Team John Legend so far.

The premiere of The Voice Season 25 was well-received by the viewers, who were introduced to hopeful singers who managed to get past the Blind Auditions.

The four coaches of The Voice who went on a hunt for the next big singing star included: Reba McEntire, Dan & Shay, Chance The Rapper, and John Legend.

Here are all the budding musicians who were given a chance by John Legend to be on stage in The Voice Season 25.

The three 20-year-olds from Oklahoma City, who called themselves OK3, met each other through their vocal coach and ended up on The Voice. They sang an acapella version of the song ‘Made You Look’ by Meghan Trainor and made all four chairs turn.

They chose team Legend, who promised to help them become the new pop girl trio.

Nathan Chester

The Chicago resident, Nathan Chester, made it through the Blind Audition by singing ‘Take Me to the River’ by Al Green.

Chance the Rapper didn’t turn his chair, but expressed that he wanted to see Nathan work with Legend because he could bring out magical performances within Nathan’s tenor range.

Gene Taylor

Gene Taylor turned all four chairs with his elegant performance of the song ‘Lights’ by Journey.

Gene was accompanied by his adoptive mom who was the one to introduce him to the world of music and theater.

Ronnie Wilson

Ronnie Wilson performed Zayn’s Pillow Talk for his Blind Audition and the 28-year-old turned Reba and John around.

Viewers were pleasantly surprised to find that he worked as a full-time accountant while working on his music on the side.

Bryan Olesen

Bryan‘s powerful voice turned around three coaches within 5 seconds of his performance of One Republic’s song Love Runs Out.

Reba complimented his vocal and stage performance calling him a ‘complete package’ and expressed that it was the ‘best audition’ they had seen so far on the season.

Jackie Romeo

Jackie Romeo, who described herself as an Adele lover, performed Miley Cyrus’s iconic hit ‘Flowers’ and turned each coach except for Reba.

Rivers Grayson

Rivers Grayson’s magical performance of David Gray’s ‘Babylon’ enchanted everyone in the audience.

Legend mentioned how he loved his vocal tone along with the beauty, precision, and taste of Rivers’ voice.

Mafe

Mafe, originating from Venezuela, gave life to an 85-year-old Spanish song ‘Bésame Mucho’ by Consuelo Velázquez.

Zoe Levert

The 20-year-old Zoe Levert sang Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ on stage and was saved by Legend’s last-minute buzzer hit.

Olivia Rubini

Olivia Rubini‘s emotionally resounding vocals moved everyone during her performance. No team except Team Legend could have turned the chair because the other coaches already had their spots filled.

However, the 24-year-old became the last contestant to make it to The Voice Season 25.

The Voice Season 25 is an NBC network program and will be aired live on the channel from February 26 onwards at 8/7c. The episodes will also be made available to stream on Peacock.