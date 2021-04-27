Demi Lovato hits on TikTok star Vinnie Hacker and the internet is confused - Dexerto

Disney channel star turned pop sensation Demi Lovato has garnered quite the fan following, and they’re pretty shocked by a recent Instagram comment about TikTok star Vinnie Hacker.

Demi Lovato has become a household name all around the globe. From her days on the Disney channel to strutting her stuff on the worldwide stage, the 28-year-old has etched herself into music’s extensive history books.

That hasn’t made her life easy, though, as on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan podcast the star opened up about her battles with drug addiction. Referring to her 2018 overdose as “a near death experience,” her story is heartbreaking.

However, she’s back on her feet and has taken to Instagram, where a recent comment has left the internet bamboozled.

Demi hits on Vinnie Hacker

After a post from the internet’s supposedly most polarizing influencer, Nikita Dragun, showed her and TikToker Vinnie Hacker posing for a mirror picture, a comment from Demi has left the internet perplexed.

She commented “wowow he is [hot] sis,” using the fire emoji to express her attraction towards the TikToker.

The internet reacts to Demi & Vinnie

While Demi’s comment has nearly 15k likes at the time of writing, a glance at the responses tells a different story.

Instagram users have asked every question from “seriously Demi” to “wtf,” with one fan even saying “I thought you were a lesbian.”

Others have called her out for “predatory behavior” due to the age gap between the pair. Demi is 28 while Vinnie is 18, putting a decade between them. This prompted one commenter to point out “he’s barely legal and y’all are both pushing 30.”

Whether simply harmless flirtation or something more, the internet is totally confused by Demi’s attraction to TikTok’s newest kid on the block. Only time will tell if anything comes from it.