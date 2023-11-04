Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval constantly booed by crowd at BravoCon panel

The crowd at BravoCon 2023 constantly booed Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval when he was trying to speak.

BravoCon 2023 officially kicked off on November 3, with a full schedule of events running until November 5. At the event, fans can expect to see reality TV celebrities like Below Deck’s Captain Lee and Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard.

On November 3, the Vanderpump Rules cast attended their panel hosted by Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown. Sandoval previously spoke about his nervousness about seeing ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix at BravoCon after the infamous “Scandoval.”

However, it was the crowd that met the VPR star with animosity by continuously booing whenever he tried to speak.

VPR’s Tom Sandoval reacts to BravoCon crowd’s boos

During the fan Q&A, Sandoval admitted he had regrets about cheating on Ariana with co-star Raquel Leviss. “Yes, of course, I would have done things differently. I can’t change what happened,” he said. Ariana then revealed that “any apology was rescinded after what was said.”

While the crowd continued to boo Sandoval, VPR’s Brock Davies stood up for him, saying that the two are “friends.” Lala Kent also echoed how Brock felt about the audience’s treatment of Sandoval.

“In a weird, weird way, I don’t know if it’s respect, but with everyone really hating on Tom, he still went out, he still performed shows, he’s sitting in front of y’all getting booed,” she remarked. “If I were in his position, I’d tell y’all to go f— off.”

When asked why he chose to attend BravoCon, Sandoval said he would rather face the heat than skip the event.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sandoval and Schwartz spoke about how Season 11 was one of the most “passionate” seasons to date. In fact, BravoCon announced that Season 11 would premiere sometime in January 2024.

Check out our reality TV coverage to stay updated with Vanderpump Rules and more Bravo shows.