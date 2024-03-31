Masked Singer viewers are convinced Rita Ora “saved” Season 11

Since Nicole left Masked Singer and Rita Ora replaced her, fans are cheering on this new change to the judges panel.

The eleventh season of Masked Singer US faced a major change to the judges panel that viewers were not expecting in the slightest.

The original four judges were on the show for ten full seasons, then Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger announced that she would be leaving the show indefinitely for a theatre role. For Season 11, she has been replaced by fellow music artist Rita Ora.

It has only been a few episodes into the new season, which has already led to some jaw-dropping celebrity eliminations, but it’s enough for fans to decide whether they miss Nicole or if Rita is doing an amazing job as her replacement. And most seem to think the latter.

Article continues after ad

Fox

On March 28, Masked Singer US fans started a conversation about Rita on Reddit, and while some do miss Nicole and her comments as a judge, most viewers have nothing but great things to say about her replacement.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “I have nothing against Nicole at all but personally I’ve been absolutely loving Rita this season.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Rita saved me from another season of Nicole being overdramatic.”

“It might take time to adjust to Rita, but for Christ sake nobody gave her a single week until people were complaining. I love Nicole, but I am at least open to other people if she doesn’t feel like it,” a viewer commented in response to Rita’s backlash.

Article continues after ad

Season 11 is only a few episodes in, so only time will tell if Rita continues to get a rave review from the audience or if viewers start to wish Nicole would come back as soon as possible.