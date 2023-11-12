RHONY fans react to Luann de Lesseps on Masked Singer: “Guessed it from day one”

Luann de Lesseps just went from RHONY royalty to singing on Masked Singer. Is there anything she can’t do?

The tenth season of The Masked Singer has been underway for a few weeks now, and the celebrity reveals have already been nothing short of jaw-dropping.

From singer and former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato to Vanderpump Rules’ controversial star Tom Sandoval, you never know who’s going to be unmasked next.

Group C introduced a brand-new batch of stars looking to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

The first costume to be unmasked from the group was the hibiscus during the one-hit wonders night. And the reveal was one of the most surprising yet.

Was RHONY’s Luann on The Masked Singer?

During the seventh episode of the season, the hibiscus was revealed to be RHONY alum and star of the upcoming Real Housewives Girl’s Trip: RHONY Legacy, Luann de Lesseps.

On November 8, Masked Singer viewers discussed Luann’s reveal on the Real Housewives Reddit thread.

One fan wrote, “WOW. I don’t watch the show but I bet I could have guessed it from Day One. Good for her.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “her and sandoval in the same season is crazy.”

Luann makes history as the first star from RHONY to appear on the show, but she is not the first housewife to show off their singing skills in the competition.

Not only did Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burrus star in Season 9 of the guessing series, but she actually ended up winning the entire season.

Will there be any other reality TV stars showing their face in the tenth season?

To stay updated on Masked Singer and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.