Who won Masked Singer Season 11? Winner revealed 

Many celebrities have been unmasked in the eleventh season, but only one took home the win and the contestant was from Group A.

After weeks of stellar performances and jaw-dropping eliminations, it is finally time to crown the winner of Season 11.

From comedian Kevin Hart’s self-elimination to American Idol icons Ruben Studdard and Klay Aiken reuniting to compete as a duo, this season has been filled with surprises.

In the finale episode, there were only two contestants remaining: Group A’s Goldfish and Group B’s Gumball. However, only one will win. And now, we know who that superstar person is.

Article continues after ad

The winner of Masked Singer Season 11 is Goldfish, also known as High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens.

“I went into ‘The Masked Singer’ wanting to do it for my fans because they’re always asking for new music or singing or anything of that sort. And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a really interesting way to give it to them and also to see who the real fans are,” she said after her unmasking.

Article continues after ad

Only two of the judges were able to correctly guess the HSM alum, which was Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Rita Ora, the new US judge who predicted it was Vanessa after her very first performance of the season.

Article continues after ad

Before she was unveiled, the star behind runner-up Gumball was also revealed to be Scott Porter, a fairly popular actor known for starring in shows like Ginny & Georgia and Friday Night Lights.

Fun fact: He and Vanessa actually starred in a movie together, specifically the film Bandslam back in 2009. What an unexpected reunion!

If you want to see even more celebrity unmaskings and performances, you’re in luck because the singing competition series has already been renewed for Season 12 and is expected to start filming in June 2024.