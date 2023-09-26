Masked Singer Season 10: Trailer, release date & more

Here are all the details for Masked Singer Season 10, including where it will be available to stream.

Fox is home to one of the most entertaining reality shows out there: Masked Singer.

It’s not just a singing competition. Celebrities wear extravagant costumes to hide their identities as they compete to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

From Raven Symoné to Logan Paul to Kermit the Frog, you never know who will be underneath the mask until they are eliminated. Unless you take note of the clue packages shown during the episodes and make your predictions. Here is what you need to know for Season 10.

Masked Singer Season 10: Is there a trailer?

On September 13, the official trailer for Season 10 premiered on the Masked Singer YouTube channel. And it looks like a complete showstopper.

From wild costumes to one of the hosts tearing up from one of the performances, it will surely be an incredible season.

Who are the hosts for Masked Singer Season 10?

Viewers primarily tune in to see the celebrities get unmasked, but the show’s hosts are some A-list stars themselves. Here are the hosts of the series:

Nick Cannon (Actor)-Host

Robin Thicke (Grammy-nominated singer)-Panelist

Nicole Scherzinger (Member of music group the Pussycat Dolls)-Panelist

Ken Jeong (Comedian & actor)-Panelist

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg (Actress)-Panelist

Is there a release date for Masked Singer Season 10?

The season will premiere on Fox on September 27 and will be available to stream on Hulu. Technically, the first episode aired on September 20, but it was just a celebratory segment where former contestants came back to sing together.

One episode of Season 10 will air each Wednesday night.

To stay updated on Masked Singer and the upcoming seasons, you can check our page here.