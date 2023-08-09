What is the viral ‘You My Lil Boo Thang’ song on TikTok?

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might’ve heard the funky ‘You My Lil Boo Thang’ song sweeping the app. Here’s everything to know about it.

Short-form video app TikTok has been the home of many viral trends and challenges, and its global user base is often responsible for creating the ‘next big thing.’

Every once in a while, a catchy tune comes along and becomes the soundtrack for thousands of TikTokers across the globe, sparking creativity and driving engagement on the platform.

Article continues after ad

The latest song that’s been making the rounds on the social media app is ‘You My Lil Boo Thang’ by content creator and musician Paul Russell.

What is the ‘You My Lil Boo Thang’ song?

In June 2023, TikToker Paul Russell posted a snippet of the unreleased song in a video, which has since garnered over 5 million views.

The clip shows him dancing around in a room while the camera spins around him as he holds a microphone and lip-syncs his lyrics. The most catchy lines from the groovy tune include “you my lil boo thang” and “I don’t give a hoot what your dude say.”

Article continues after ad

Ever since the snippet was released, many creators have been using it in their skit videos, dance tutorials, fashion content, and much more. So far, over 42,000 posts have been shared using the sound.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Under Paul’s video, thousands of TikTok users have flooded the comment section pleading for the musician to release the full song. “RELEASE IT. Omg y’all lil artists just be PLAYIN with my mental health!” one wrote.

“I need this on Spotify right now,” another added. “The way I need your music playing while I’m floating in a pool with a drink in my hand IMMEDIATELY,” a third shared.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, the musician has not revealed any details about the release of the full version of ‘You My Little Boo Thang.’ However, on July 4, 2023, Paul told a commenter that he’s “working on it.”