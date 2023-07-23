Too Hot To Handle Season 5 fans disappointed by Trey Rogers’ lack of screen time

Fans of Too Hot To Handle Season 5 viewers are wondering why contestant Trey Rogers is not getting the screen time he deserves.

Just like the intimacy expert of the show teased, Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle has been spicy and entertaining since Episode 1.

One of the main stars of Season 5 is model Trey Rogers. He came in as one of the bombshells in the first grenade drop.

Fans aren’t exactly a fan of this new season of hopeful singles. But, Trey really isn’t a part of that dispute. Probably because he is barely on screen.

Viewers just publicly shared their confusion about why he isn’t on our TV screens as much as the rest of the cast.

Does Too Hot To Handle’s Trey Rogers get screen time?

On July 21, a Too Hot To Handle Season 5 fan on Reddit started a discussion about Trey.

The user wrote, “I honestly forgot he existed until the camera showed him in the corner. & it’s like he has no interviews at all, it’s sad cause he’s cute & he could have had potential.”

Several viewers have also responded to his lack of screen time in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “I literally found this sub because I thought he disappeared and they just didn’t mention it.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “He is literally furniture at the villa.”

But, some did mention the fact that there’s a chance that he really hasn’t found his match on the show. And, that producers aren’t going to waist their time showing his journey.

“You guys realize it’s impossible to put everything on the show right? He probably did but it was not working out, it wasn’t interesting enough, like there are literally just a few girls it is possible that he just doesn’t connect with any of them,” one fan commented.

Maybe after all of this fan questioning, producers will spotlight him more in the rest of Season 5. The last two episodes of the season are set to release on Netflix on July 28.

To stay updated on all things Too Hot To Handle and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.