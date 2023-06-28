Is Too Hot To Handle scripted?

Is Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle a scripted reality TV show? The fan question just got answered ahead of the fifth season.

As Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle is quickly making its way to Netflix, there is a very important question to ask – is it scripted?

Most reality TV shows have stated they are not scripted, including Below Deck and Love Island. But, it’s not always a truthful answer.

For example, it was claimed that Selling Sunset is not scripted, though fans later found a clip that showed otherwise.

So, is Too Hot To Handle actually authentic? A crew member from the show just answered the age-old question.

Is Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle scripted?

On June 28, Dexerto had the chance to talk with Brenden Durell, the intimacy expect for Too Hot To Handle.

Since he originally joined the series back in Season 2, he definitely knows the ins and outs of the show.

When we asked whether or not the show is scripted, he gave us a clear answer to the authenticity question.

He said, “Too Hot To Handle is 100% unscripted and the contestants have free will ‘to do or don’t do.’ The contestants have big personalities and authentically express it!”

The reality TV crew member went on to say that most of the contestants come to the show anticipating one experience and end up gaining another.

Brenden added, “Seeing the cast members come in expecting one thing (partying and hookups), then leaving with new insight on how they show up to romantic connections while leaving with new family is gratifying for me.”

Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle is set to premiere on July 14. It hasn’t been announced yet if the show will get renewed for another season.

