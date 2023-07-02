The cast of Too Hot To Handle Season 5-Meet the stars

Meet the entire cast of Season 5 of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle. You may even recognize a few from Instagram.

It’s time for Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle already which means ten brand-new singles are looking for love in the competition known for romance and drama.

Based on the teaser for the season, it might end up being one of the best yet.

Without further ado, let’s meet the exciting cast of Too Hot To Handle’s fifth season.

Article continues after ad

Alex Snell

From London, Alex is a fitness coach with a physical physique that fans and the rest of the cast are definitely going to swoon over.

Ꭼlys Hutchinson

Being on a hot beach in Too Hot To Handle is probably a new experience for Elys. She is a ski instructor from Switzerland who has tons of aesthetically pleasing winter photos on her Instagram.

Hunter LoNigro

Every season needs a surfer boy. Hunter seems like he is going to be the life of the party in Season 5.

Article continues after ad

Courtney Randolph

This contestant could honestly become one of the stars of Selling Sunset. Courtney is a successful real estate agent, who is also a model.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Louis Russell

Speaking of modeling, Louis is a professional model. He’s even worked with the popular fashion brand ASOS.

Christine Obanor

From Houston Texas, influencer Christine is sure to bring some entertaining moments to the season. According to her Instagram bio, she’s “ the girl every man wants but can’t have.”

Shedre Woodard

A recent college graduate, it seems as if Shedre is looking for a lifelong partner to settle down with. And, this show might be the perfect place to find her.

Article continues after ad

Hannah Brooke

You’ve definitely heard her name before. Hannah has nearly half a million followers on Instagram. We will soon see if the rest of the cast recognizes her from social media.

Isaac Francis

New Jersey is in the house! Model Isaac is sure to get the attention of the girls, which might make him bump heads with the other boys.

Megan Thompson

Last, but not least is Megan Thompson. A micro-influencer from the UK, this show is a great way for her fans to learn more about her.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Too Hot To Handle and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.