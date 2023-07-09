Too Hot to Handle Season 1: Who’s still still together?

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle delivered several couples in Season 1. Are any of them still together after three years?

Season 1 of Too Hot to Handle is nothing short of iconic. There were a total of nine winners from the season.

Out of the nine, there were four couples that made it to the finale or got together after the season wrapped.

Are they still together? Or have they moved on and started relationships with other people?

Are any couples from Too Hot to Handle Season 1 still together?

Here is a look into each relationship from Too Hot to Handle Season 1 and whether or not they are still together.

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago: Are they together?

They were probably one of the most popular couples to come from Too Hot To Handle so far. While Harry and Francesca had an on-and-off-again relationship, the two are not together anymore.

Francesca is currently engaged to Jesse Sullivan while Harry went on to date Season 3’s Georgia Hassarati. But, Harry and Georgia have since broken up.

Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle: Are they together?

By the time Season 1 aired on Netflix, Lydia and David had already split up.

Lydia is an influencer who constantly posts on her Instagram while David is a health coach. He is currently engaged to Dr. Hazel Wallace, also known as The Food Medic on social media.

Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend: Are they together?

Short answer, no. Rhonda and Sharron did call it quits in 2020. Yet, not all seem to be lost in their relationship. However, Sharron revealed to Oprah Daily that they wanted to see each other.

He said, “Right before coronavirus happened, I planned to fly out, or she was going to fly to Jersey. Coronavirus halted our plans.”

Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg: Are they together?

Finally, Nicole and Bryce. They aren’t together, which means that none of the Season 1 couples of Too Hot To Handle are still together as of July 2023.

According to PEOPLE, the downfall of their relationship was the distance between them. Nicole lives in both London and Ireland but Bryce resides in California. This proved to be too big of an obstacle for them.

Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle is set to release on Netflix on July 14.

To stay updated on all things Too Hot To Handle and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.