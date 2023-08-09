What happened to Sebastian Melrose from Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

Sebastian Melrose found love during his time on Too Hot To Handle, leaving hand in hand with Kayla Richart as an official couple. But what has he been up to since the season wrapped?

In hopes of helping some hot singles learn the art of forming a long-lasting relationship, Too Hot To Handle sees contestants forbidden from any sexual contact or self-gratification.

While the show hasn’t resulted in many successful relationships, one couple in season 4 captured the attention and hearts of fans.

Article continues after ad

Sebastian ‘Seb’ Melrose and Kayla Richart were both runner-ups for the season, and while they didn’t get to go home with the prize money, they did leave as a fully-fledged couple. But what has Seb been up to since the cameras stopped rolling?

Instagram: sebmelrose Sebastian Melrose was a fan favorite during his time on Too Hot To Handle.

First things first; fans will be excited to hear that Seb and Kayla are still going strong, becoming the second relationship formed during the show to survive in the outside world.

Article continues after ad

And it seems the two could not be happier together, with Seb dedicating a cute Instagram post to Kayla on International Girlfriends Day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The caption included: “You make me feel like I have superpowers and that everything’s ok whenever you’re around… Looking forward to writing more chapters with you.”

Kayla also surprised her boyfriend by taking Seb to his first Dodgers game, with personalized fits to match.

Seb has also since co-founded Reprimo, a company that sells “natural supplements to enhance the body and mind.”

Article continues after ad

With 534,000 followers on Instagram, Seb seems to be flourishing in his new influencer lifestyle, sharing moments with fans online and frequently offering fitness tips.

While waiting for Seb and Kayla to progress to the next stage of their relationship (is it too early to expect a proposal?), we recommend checking out all the latest reality TV and entertainment news on our page here.