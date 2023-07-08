Too Hot To Handle Season 5 trailer promises major twists for the cast

The official trailer for Too Hot To Handle Season 5 is full of twists and turns the contestants were definitely not prepared for.

Reality TV fans can’t wait for Season 5 of Netflix’s hit series Too Hot To Handle to arrive.

With the exciting cast of popular influencers, to what the intimacy expert revealed to us, it definitely seems to be worth the wait.

Recently, the trailer for the season was released by Netflix. And it is already starting off with twists and turns.

Apparently, the singles were given the idea that they were signing on for completely different shows.

What twists were in the Too Hot To Handle Season 5 trailer?

The official trailer for the season was released on Youtube on July 6. And it was definitely one of the best yet.

The contestants joined the show under the impression they were going to be on dating shows. And that’s true. Just not the ones they had in mind. They thought they were on fake shows like Parties in Paradise, Pleasure Island, and Wild Love.

Instead, it’s revealed that they are actually on Too Hot To Handle.

Besides the show twist, the trailer confirmed a lot of important information. For one, it was revealed that Mario Lopez is in fact returning to host for Season 5. He has been the host since the premiere season.

And, while it seems as though most of the season will take place on a yacht, a view of a villa was also shown.

“Don’t let the big yacht fool you – the hottest reality dating show is back! Can LANA tame another batch of sizzling singles?,” reads the description of the YouTube trailer.

Season 5 is set to release on Netflix on July 14. Make sure you are all set up to watch.

