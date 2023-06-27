Too Hot To Handle couples: How many are still together now?

Are any of the couples from Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle still together? Here is a rundown of the successful couples from the reality TV show.

As Too Hot To Handle Season 5 is officially heading to Netflix in July, it’s time to look back on the previous seasons.

Season 1 through 4 have given us non-stop drama, tension, and romance. The real question, though, is if any of the on-screen romances made it off of the show.

Does the show have a good real-life relationship track record? Are any of the couples from the past seasons still together? Here are all of the details.

Are any Too Hot To Handle couples still together?

Out of the first four seasons, only 2 couples are still together as of June 2023.

The first is Season 2’s Emily Miller and Cam Holmes. While the couple has moved in together and have a close relationship now, this wasn’t always the case.

Back in 2022, they temporarily parted ways due to cheating rumors. Specifically, it was alleged that Cam had cheated on Emily. However, the couple seemed to move past this obstacle and seem to now be completely smitten with each other.

The only other couple from the show that is still together is Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose. But, they did endure a similar rocky relationship to Emily and Cam.

After a brief split, citing long-distance issues, the couple is back together and constantly shares photos of each other on social media.

Even though most of the couples from the series are no longer together, that doesn’t mean that some of the singles haven’t since found love. The best example of this turnaround is Season 1’s Francesca Farago.

After her on-screen relationship with Harry Joswey fell through, she ended up dating Jesse Sullivan. The couple are now happily engaged.

To stay updated on all things Too Hot To Handle and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.