Too Hot to Handle winners season 1 – 4: Are they still together?

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 has officially wrapped, but how many of the show’s previous winners are still together?

Too Hot to Handle forbids its contestants from any kissing, sexual contact, or self-gratification, with an impressive amount of prize money on the line unless they give in to their deepest desires.

The reality TV dating game show attempts to encourage 10 adults to form meaningful connections and has seen its latest season wrapped up on July 28.

But how many of the show’s previous winning couples have successfully found love with the help of their virtual assistant ‘Lana?’

Season 1: Who is still together?

Season 1’s format was ultimately changed in later seasons, with 10 winners splitting the prize money in the show’s debut.

Three couples ended the season together, including; Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend, and Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle.

However, in the end, none of the relationships were able to stand the test of time. As the season’s most memorable couple, Francesca and Harry were briefly engaged during a special reunion episode but parted ways for good in 2021.

Francesca has since seemingly found the one after meeting trans creator Jesse Sullivan, and is now engaged. Harry most recently dated Georgia Hassarati, with Georgia confirming their split on June 22.

Instagram: francescafarago Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey shared an on and off again relationship.

Season 2: Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony

Marvin Anthony was the winner of season 2, coupled at the time with Melinda Melrose who made it as a finalist.

However, the pair confirmed during the Extra Hot reunion episode that they had split following an argument that resulted in Marvin canceling a planned trip to Mexico.

“I was just so sad. Honestly, at that point, I just wanted to be by myself,” Melinda said. “I was just heartbroken that a small argument would make him cancel the whole trip.”

Anthony hinted that there may still be a future for the pair, stating, “I don’t know what is going to happen, we will see.”

Melinda went on to date another contestant from the season, Peter Vigilante, though it seems they have since gone their separate ways.

Netflix Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony split over an argument that resulted in a canceled holiday.

Season 3: Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson won season 3 of Too Hot to Handle together, splitting the $90,000 prize and leaving many fans eager to see how their relationship unfolded.

Sadly, the pair announced they had split during the reunion episode, though rumors surrounding a rekindling arose due to some posts on social media. Beaux re-confirmed their split on Instagram, stating they were now just close friends.

Discussing his time on the show, Harry told Us Weekly that he has no regrets, stating “I’m very happy with the way things all went. I feel like there was a lot of closure at the end for everybody… I wouldn’t change anything going back.”

Beaux is now expecting her first child with her new partner, making the announcement on Instagram despite keeping much of her personal life private.

Netflix Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson have both said they have no regrets over their time on the show.

Season 4: Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici walked away from Too Hot To Handle a whole lot richer and in love, moving in together shortly after the season wrapped.

But their romance was short-lived, with the reunion once more serving as the pair’s official break-up announcement.

On an episode of The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Jawahir said, “I did suspect of him cheating in our relationship. He was deleting conversations off his phone, and we would go to a yoga place, and he would be like flirting with a girl at the yoga place.”

It seems both are now working on themselves before continuing their hunt for the one.