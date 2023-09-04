Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca slams ex Harry Jowsey for Georgia cheating scandal

Francesca Farago from Too Hot To Handle just broke her silence on the Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati drama.

When Francesca Farago first got famous from Too Hot To Handle Season 1, she was in a relationship with Harry Jowsey.

After the couple split, Harry decided to couple up with another alum of the series, Season 3’s Georgia Hassarati. But, their relationship quickly went downhill after less than a year together.

Georgia accused Harry of cheating on her, which caused him to fire back with his own public response to deny the allegation.

And even though she has moved on and is happily engaged to someone else, Francesca has now broken her silence on the situation and is telling the world what she thinks about the drama.

What did Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca say about Harry?

On September 1, Francesca spoke with The Messenger about her ex’s current breakup drama. And apparently, she is not surprised at all.

She said, “He is the same human he was when I was with him. I feel very bad for any human, the female human that has to encounter him and who gets wrapped up in him.”

The reality TV not only clarified that she is on team Georgia but advised that other girls need to take notes from this situation.

Francesa said, “I hope girls are smarter and steer clear from that human. And I feel bad for Georgia, but I’m glad that it happened because I feel like it shed more of a light on how men can be manipulative.”

Harry has not publicly responded to her comments as of yet. Georgia hasn’t either.

