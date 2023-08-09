Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago reveals baby update for after wedding

Does Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago from Season 1 want kids? She just revealed the future she wants with her fiancé.

Influencer Francesca Farago did not have the easiest experience in reality TV. Even though she was one of the winners of Too Hot To Handle Season 1, she did not find love.

Instead, she earned a back-and-forth relationship with Harry Jowsey. Afterward, she tried her luck again in the premiere season of Perfect Match. But, the reality TV star still fell short.

However, that does not mean that she has not found the love of her life. Back in May, Francesca announced that she is engaged to popular content creator Jesse Sullivan.

And now, before their wedding, she is already planning to expand their family together.

Does Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca want to have kids?

On August 8, Francesca spoke with PEOPLE about her wedding plans with Jesse.

She said, “We want to get pregnant right after the wedding, babies babies babies! Growing our family, getting more animals, raising kids together and just being in love.”

The reality TV star also revealed that it was love at first sight when she met Jesse.

Francesca said, “Pretty instantly we knew. We both left our first date texting our close friends that we were in love! We just had this instant connection that was undeniable. I love how caring and thoughtful Jesse is. He always puts me first and makes sure my needs are met. He takes care of me. He also has always loved my dog like his own.”

Fans will be able to stay updated on her relationship on her social media.

