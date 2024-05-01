The Circle’s Autumn admits she was “hurt” after co-stars planned her elimination

Autumn might have made the record for the most thought-out elimination in The Circle’s history… and she is not happy about it.

So much happened during the third batch of episodes on The Circle, aka Episodes 9 through 12 that it’s hard to keep track of all of the backstabbing.

One storyline that can’t be forgotten though was between three contestants: Olivia, Myles, and Autumn.

Coming in later in the competition instantly put a target on Autumn’s back and by target we mean Olivia and Myles. The two instantly came up with a way to have the rest of the contestants turn on Autumn and get her out of the competition.

During the Circle Scenarios, Olivia & Myles gave Autumn tons of superlatives, and they voted her to be the most likely to catfish someone and the most likely to stab someone in the back.

It wasn’t long until the superlatives did the trick and she was booted from the game. In her exit interview with Parade, Autumn got candid on how their plan made her feel.

“It was shocking. It was confusing, completely caught me off guard. I went in thinking, ‘Nobody knows anything about me. So what’s the big deal? I won’t be put down for many things. Because how can you assume that?’ I think it was more so the back to back to back to back fire that really just… It got in there. It hurt,” she told the outlet.

The Circle might need to get a Season 6 reunion so that these stars can air it out face-to-face. Fingers crossed!