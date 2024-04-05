How to watch The Talented Mr Ripley — is it on Netflix?

With Andrew Scott’s Ripley series on Netflix now, here’s how to watch Matt Damon’s original The Talented Mr Ripley, and where you can stream it.

The new TV show, based on Patricia Highsmith’s original novel, follows small-time con man Tom Ripley (Scott) after he’s hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to come home.

The black-and-white series is the latest in a long line of adaptations across TV, theater, and radio, but its premiere on Netflix has seen a resurgence in interest in Damon’s 1999 movie, where he plays Ripley alongside Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve already binged all eight episodes and don’t want to wait for a possible Season 2, you probably want to (re)watch the the movie — here’s what you need to know.

Where to watch The Talented Mr Ripley

You have two options: you can stream The Talented Mr Ripley on Netflix with the assistance of a VPN, or you can sign up to Showtime.

Article continues after ad

It’s not available in Netflix’s US library right now — but it is streaming on UK Netflix, so all you need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your location to anywhere in the UK, and press play. It’s also available on Paramount Plus across the pond, so feel free to watch it there with your VPN too.

Article continues after ad

You can also read our four-star review of Ripley, our breakdown of the ending, and other TV shows you should be streaming this April.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.