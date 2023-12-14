Selling Sunset: Is the cast more intimidated by Jason or Brett Oppenheim

Selling Sunset cast members just weighed in on who’s more intimidating between Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

The Oppenheim Group wouldn’t exist without Jason and Brett Oppenheim and their dedication to the real estate industry.

The twin brothers are successful in Southern California for the million-dollar listings they manage and the skilled agents they’ve hired.

Three Oppenheim Group agents recently shared their opinions about which Oppenheim brother is more intimidating than the other.

Article continues after ad

Who is more intimidating between Jason and Brett Oppenheim?

Bre Tiesi invited Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet to join her for a video on her YouTube channel.

The purpose of the video was to answer burning questions from curious fans of Selling Sunset who want the inside scoop.

Article continues after ad

The questions ranged from silly and playful, to hard-hitting and serious. One fan asked the ladies who they found more intimidating between Jason and Brett.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Mary was quick to label Brett as the more intimidating brother. Contrarily, Bre and Emma agreed that Jason was far more intimidating.

Article continues after ad

At first, Bre claimed she didn’t find either man intimidating. Eventually, she concluded that Jason was the correct answer.

Mary tried to explain that Brett was more intimidating based on his attitude. She said, “He’s moody. Like, he’s my brother, but he’s moody.”

Emma went on to describe Jason as being way easier to interact with whenever Chrishell Stause was around. She said, “If Chrishell is in the room, Jason is on cloud nine. If she’s not, he’s like, ‘Talk to my staff.’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She also noted that since the vote landed two to one, Jason is the Oppenheim brother who’s ultimately more intimidating.

Since the vote only came from three Oppenheim Group real estate agents, it’s unclear where the rest of the cast stands on this topic. At this juncture, the rest of the agents haven’t publicly revealed their thoughts.