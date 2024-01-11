Selling Sunset fans grossed out by Elvis Presley’s honeymoon house tour

Selling Sunset featured a house tour of Elvis Presley‘s honeymoon house. Social media users aren’t pleased.

On Selling Sunset, the real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group are constantly touring mansions and estates throughout California.

Some of the houses they’ve visited belonged to famous celebrities back in the day.

After the Selling Sunset cast toured Elvis Presley’s honeymoon home on the show, social media users started a conversation about how uncomfortable it made them.

Elvis Presley’s Honeymoon House on Selling Sunset

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss a specific house tour that made some Selling Sunset viewers feel uneasy.

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “Elvis’s Honeymoon House… Did anybody else feel a little uncomfortable watching them view Elvis’s Honeymoon home in Palm Springs?

“Just knowing that the girl that he took there he met when she was 14. They fawned over the wedding photo like it was super cute and not predatory.”

Someone joined the conversation to say, “It was a major controversy even at the time. It’s definitely an age thing, a lot of younger people probably don’t know it, but Chrishell definitely did. She is a self-proclaimed Elvis fan, there’s no way she didn’t know the controversy.”

Other people aren’t so convinced that the ladies of Selling Sunset were fully aware of the honeymoon house’s cringe-worthy history.

One person wrote, “In their defense, I’m not sure they would get many more listings like that if they went in talking about how gross the original owner was.”

Another person added, “I didn’t know this. Not sure if that’s an indicator of whether they knew, just not sure it’s common knowledge. I know what rabbit hole I’m diving down tonight.”

The Oppenheim Group real estate agents haven’t filmed content at the Elvis Presley Honeymoon house since that episode.