Selling Sunset’s Christine takes shot at “snooze fest” Heather El Moussa

Ahead of Season 6, Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset just dished her opinion on one of her former co-stars.

Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset has constantly been in the headlines this week.

For starters, she is not returning for the highly-anticipated Season 6 of the show, which was unexpected.

Secondly, she announced that she isn’t even going to watch the upcoming season.

The reality TV star recently got attention again for throwing some shade at one of the other Selling Sunset stars.

Article continues after ad

What did Selling Sunset’s Christine say about Heather?

Christine recently did an interview with Entertainment News. It was during the segment that her former co-star Heather El Moussa was brought up.

Specifically, it was shared that Heather has not been called by Netflix to film Season 7 of the show. Christine surprisingly weighed in on the situation with her own opinion.

She said that, “I’m not shocked because she’s a snooze fest, but it is what it is. She’s a little snoozy!”

Article continues after ad

The reality TV quickly clarified that she means well and that there is no bad blood between the two of them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She said that, “I love her. She’s a sweetheart, but it’s TV at the end of the day — you have to give it. You have to bring it.”

Heather has not publicly responded to Christine’s comment. But, this dig at her does not come as a surprise.

A few weeks ago, Heather had some words of her own for Christine — specifically about what it’s like to film the show with her gone.

Article continues after ad

She said that, “You put a bunch of women together and drama just happens. But, it was a different type of drama without having her around. And it was a breath of fresh air to not have her around, to be honest.”

Selling Sunset is set to return with Season 6 on May 19th. To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.